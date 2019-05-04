LIVERMORE FALLS — It looked like a runaway for the Monmouth Academy softball team. Instead, it took everything the Mustangs had to hang on.

Monmouth let a big lead slip away, but came back to top Spruce Mountain, 11-10, in 10 innings in a Mountain Valley Conference game in Livermore Falls.

Monmouth was up 8-0 after the second inning, but saw the Phoenix score runs in the fourth, fifth and sixth before tying the game with a five-run seventh. Both teams scored twice in the eighth, but the Mustangs pushed across a run in the top of the 10th to go ahead for good.

Abby Flanagan, Haylee Langlois, Abby Ferland and Taylor Truman had doubles for Monmouth (3-1). Mariah Herr pitched the whole game for the win.

Julianne Doiron homered twice for Spruce Mountain (1-5), while Calley Baker and Haley Turcotte also had home runs. Baker also doubled twice.

Oxford Hills 14, Bangor 0

BANGOR — Lauren Merrill had seven strikeouts and scattered five hits as she pitched a complete game in Oxford Hills’ 14-0 victory over Bangor in a KVAC softball contest.

Merrill also had a double at the plate and she finished the day with two hits. Brooke Carson and Sydney Crocker also had doubles. Madison Day had three hits for the Vikings (7-0).

A great defensive play preserved the shutout, as Kiara McCloud made a catch in center field on a Gabby Gonzales line drive. She tossed the ball to Day, who was covering second to convert the double play. Jenna Smith had a double for the Rams (4-4).

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

Monmouth 4, Bridgeway 2

LIVERMORE FALLS — Trevor Flanagan pitched a complete game to pace the Mustangs to an MVC victory in Livermore Falls in the second of two games for Monmouth.

Corey Armstrong had a pair of hits, including a double, to lead the Mustangs (4-0), and Matt Fortin and Thomas Neal also had doubles.

Jacob Meader had a triple for Bridgeway (0-3), while Thomas Dean and Hunter Tewksbury had doubles.

Edward Little 6, Cony 4

AUGUSTA — Jake Arel had three hits, but it was his strikeout on the mound with runners on second and third and two outs in the bottom of the seventh that sealed Edward Little’s 6-4 KVAC baseball victory over Cony on Saturday.

Chase Martin also had three hits for the Red Eddies (5-2), Ethan Brown had two more, and Martin, Brown and Colin Merritt all hit doubles as part of EL’s 11-hit attack. Austin Brown started the game on the mound before Arel came on in the seventh.

The Red Eddies scored three runs in the top of the seventh to break a 3-3 tie. The Rams (3-3) got one run back, but Arel shut the door.

Eli Bezanson had all three of Cony’s hits. Kyle Douin started the game, and Mike Boivin finished on the mound for the Rams.

Oxford Hills 2, Bangor 0

BANGOR — Cam Slicer had the game’s only extra-base hit — a double — and scored the only two runs, while Wyatt Williamson shut down Bangor in Oxford Hills’ 2-0 KVAC baseball victory on Saturday.

Janek Luksza sacrificed Slicer home in the top of the first and then singled him home in the third for the Vikings’ (7-0) two runs. Rodney Bean had Oxford Hills’ other two hits. Williamson pitched a complete game, scattering five hits, for his third win of the season.

Bradley McLaughlin threw a complete game for the Rams (2-6) as well, giving up just four hits, but took the loss. Kevin Fish and Colton Trisch had two hits apiece.

Dirigo 18, Telstar 2, 5 innings

DIXFIELD — Sam Holmes had six strikeouts in a five-inning complete game as he led Dirigo to an 18-2 victory in a MVC baseball contest.

Dallas Berry had two hits, an RBI and stole three bases for the Cougars (2-2). Chandler Redmond had three RBIs in the victory.

Devin Cole-Mason had an RBI single in the second for Telstar (0-3).

BOYS LACROSSE

Lake Region 11, Oxford Hills 10

NAPLES — Caleb Emery scored the winning goal with 1:30 left as the Lakers (3-1) rallied to beat the Vikings (1-3) in Naples.

Lake Region tied it with 3:30 left on a goal from Brandon Sargent.

Nate Bragdon-Clements scored four times to pace the Lakers. Cameron LePage added three goals.

Jacob Lang had four goals and three assists for Oxford Hills, which led 9-7 heading into the fourth quarter.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Bates 6, Bowdoin 0; Bates 11, Bowdoin 1

BRUNSWICK — In the opener, Christian Beal went 4 for 4 with a double and two RBI, and Justin Foley pitched a four-hit shutout, striking out five, to lead Bates to a 6-0 victory, which clinched a spot in the NESCAC tournament for the Bobcats.

Noah Loughlin drove in four runs, including two on a single in a five-run second inning as the Bobcats (19-14, 9-3 NESCAC) rolled to an 11-1 win over the Polar Bears (6-23-2, 3-9) in the second game at Brunswick.

Dan Truli added a two-run single in the inning.

Loughlin’s fourth RBI, a sacrifice fly in the fourth, put Bates ahead 8-1.

Brandon Lopez hit an RBI double in the third for Bowdoin.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Williams 6, Bates 2

MEDFORD, Mass. — Casey Pelz hit a two-run single to cap a six-run fifth inning, giving the Ephs (32-4), top-ranked in the NESCAC West, a 6-0 lead over Bates (15-21), second-ranked in the East, in the completion of a suspended NESCAC quarterfinal.

Eliza McNulty lifted a two-run homer for Bates in the seventh.

No. 2 nationally-ranked Williams, which followed the victory over Bates with a 5-4 semifinal win against Amherst, advances to Sunday’s 10 a.m. title game against Tufts.

