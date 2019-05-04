MEXICO – Joseph Emile Paulin Jr., 80, of Osgood Avenue, passed away peacefully at his home on Wednesday May 1, 2019. He was born in Mexico, Maine, on Oct. 3, 1938, the son of Winifred (Arsenault) and Joseph E. Paulin Sr.Joe was educated in Mexico schools and was a graduate of Mexico High School class of 1956. Joe proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force. He married Martha Briggs on Dec. 21, 1968; together they have celebrated 50 years of marriage. Joe was employed with Boise Cascade for 37 years and was a member of the 25-year club. He was a communicant of St. Theresa’s Catholic Church. Joe was a member of the American Legion, the Rumford Eagles Lodge, the Elks, and the Snowshoe Club. He enjoyed playing cribbage, doing word search, and being at camp in Oquossoc. Joe was the best joke and story teller around. He was known for his spaghetti sauce and baked beans. Joe loved his family, his many friends and his country. Surviving are his wife of 50 years, Martha (Briggs) Paulin; children, Michele Paulin-Cushman and companion, Paul Burnham, of Lewiston, Marie Paulin-Gauvin of Mexico, Melinda Paulin-Morin and husband, Lee of Rangeley and Mark Paulin and wife Meesha of Dayton; a sister, Sisely Dougherty, of Florida; 10 grandchildren, Emily, Nicholas, Stephanie, Caleb, Blayke, Curtis, Gabe, Cole, Mason, and Brent; and two great-grandchildren, Alivia and Bennett. He was predeceased by his parents; stepfather, Buddy Roberts; four brothers, Francis, Dickie, Jimmy and Tommy; and a granddaughter, Rebecca.You are invited to share your thoughts, condolences and fond memories with the family by visiting their guestbook at www.sgthibaultfuneralhome.com.Graveside services will be held Wednesday May 8, 2019, at St. John Cemetery in Rumford. Arrangements are under the care and guidance of S.G. Thibault Funeral Home & Life Celebration Center, 250 Penobscot St., Rumford, Maine, 04276. 364-4366 www.sgthibaultfuneralhome.com

