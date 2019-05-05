The winning team rallied for four runs in the sixth inning in both games.

In Game 1 of a Sunday doubleheader at Hadlock Field, the Portland Sea Dogs put up a four-spot in the sixth for a 4-2 win over the Binghamton Rumble Ponies.

UP NEXT WHO: New Hampshire Fisher Cats (TBA) at Portland Sea Dogs (Kyle Hart 1-4) WHEN: 6 p.m. Tuesday

Binghamton returned the favor in a 6-5 victory over the Sea Dogs in Game 2.

Among the highlights:

Dustin Pedroia played five innings of Game 1, his third outing with the Sea Dogs during his rehab assignment. Pedroia went 0 for 2, grounding into a 5-4-3 double play and flying out to left. Afterward, Pedroia said he felt fine and is ready to play for Portland again Tuesday night.

Bobby Dalbec, who played first base in Game 1 and third in Game 2, went 2 for 6 with three RBI, including the game-winning, two-run double in Game 1.

Dedgar Jimenez (1-2) allowed two runs (one earned) on five hits and two walks over six innings. He struck out five.

In Game 2, Luke Tendler’s three-run double gave Portland a 3-2 lead, but Sea Dogs reliever Durbin Feltman gave up a single, two walks and Kevin Kaczmarski’s grand slam in the sixth.

Portland scored two runs in the seventh and had the bases loaded with one out. But Jerry Downs grounded into a double play to end the game.

NOTES: The announced paid attendance was a second straight sellout of 7,368. … Stan Oliver, father of Sea Dogs Manager Joe Oliver, died Sunday morning at age 82. Joe Oliver has not been with the team during this homestand. … Former major leaguer Cody Asche, a third baseman and outfielder, was added to the Sea Dogs’ roster Sunday. Asche, 28, played parts of five seasons in the majors, including two years as a regular with the Phillies, in 2014-15. He was playing for the independent Sugar Land (Texas) Skeeters when Boston signed him last week. … To make room for Asche, outfielder Keith Curcio was placed on the injured list. … First baseman Joey Curletta, claimed off waivers by Boston from Seattle, was assigned to the Sea Dogs but hasn’t reported to the team. … The Sea Dogs will take a rare day off between home games Monday. The next game, Tuesday night against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats, will be the opener of a three-game series.

