DEAR SUN SPOTS: The Rumford Historical Society is seeking items for its annual yard sale to be held June 1st from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Items may be dropped off at the Rumford Center Town Hall on Wednesday, May 22, after noon until 3 p.m. No clothing will be accepted. Large furniture items may be picked up by calling Jane Peterson at 369-9288 prior to May 22. Please leave a message for a return call. — Jane, Rumford Historical Society president, Rumford

DEAR SUN SPOTS: This is in response to No Name in Greene (May 3 Sun Spots) who was unable to find Bar Keeper’s Friend for cook tops. There are several Bar Keepers Friend products for different jobs. The Bar Keepers Friend Cooktop Cleaner is for cook tops and can be purchased either at Bed, Bath and Beyond or through Amazon.

She can also purchase the “2-Pack Microfiber Sponge Pads” online from Bed, Bath and Beyond which are safe for cook tops and make the process a breeze. I keep both products under my kitchen sink for a quick cleanup after meals.

I also use the Bar Keepers Friend Cooktop Cleaner to clean our acrylic tub. It does a great job without scratching the surface. — No name, Auburn

DEAR SUN SPOTS: My wife and I have a glass cook-top stove. When she complained to the salesman about how difficult it was to clean the surface, he walked us to a point in the store where razor blade window scrapers were displayed. He said, “Use this and your troubles will be over. It will not scratch the surface of your range.” She keeps it close by and uses it frequently. After more than seven years, the cook top looks like new. No scratches, no harsh chemicals and no scrubbing. — Cal, Litchfield

DEAR SUN SPOTS: Do you know where I could bring a couple boxes of personal papers to be shredded? Or do you know where there’s going to be a local shredding day soon? Thank you! — No name, no town

ANSWER: If you haven’t already, check in with your financial institution. For example, through the month of May, Atlantic Federal Credit Union members can bring reasonable amounts of personal financial documents for shredding. Also check with your local library for any upcoming shredding events.

Readers, if you know of any other locations for shredding, tell us! I take care of documents such as these in a nice bonfire a couple times a year. It’s very satisfying!

DEAR SUN SPOTS: My friend Dorothy needed a ride to get to a doctor’s appointment so I drove her. Afterward, she wanted to take me to lunch so we went to the House of Pizza downtown. We ordered and I went for cups to share our iced tea when I saw a veteran I know with his little dog. They were enjoying their lunch. I said, “Hello! What a cute dog!” He asked, “What about me?” I answered, “You’re cute as well!”

Shortly after they left, the waitress came over and said our check had been paid.

Thank you, Rolly. We will certainly pay it forward. — Barbara, Rumford

ANSWER: Oh, my gosh. I got such a kick out of this little story! Thank you, Barbara. You made my day!

