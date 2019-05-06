WATERVILLE — An 11-run fifth inning turned a wild game upside down, leading the Hornets to a 13-12 win in a contest featuring a total of 39 hits.

Austin Taylor, Darin Hewitt and Oren Shaw each had a pair of doubles in the win for Leavitt (2-4).

David Barre had a double and a triple for Waterville (3-4), which pounded out 20 hits in the loss.

Mountain Valley 16, Telstar 0, 6 innings

BETHEL — Cameron Godbois helped his own mound win with three hits including a triple as Mountain Valley cruised to a 16-0 shutout over Telstar in baseball action Monday afternoon.

The Falcons (4-1) scored 10 runs in the top of the sixth inning, and kept the Rebels (0-4) scoreless in the bottom of the frame for the shutout. Will Bean contributed three hits with two doubles for Mountain Valley.

Godbois pitched one-hit baseball through four innings, and had nine strikeouts for the Falcons.

York 14, Gray-New Gloucester 1, 5 innings

GRAY — Riley Lynn led York’s 17-hit attack with three hits as York crushed Gray-New Gloucester 14-1 in WMC baseball action.

Jake Sullivan, Dawson Gundlah, Hayden Henricksen, James Bock and Riley Johnston all had two hits each for the Wildcats (6-1). Bock also picked up the win on the mound, aided by the left side of the infield, Johnston and Gundlah, starting double plays in each of the first three innings to keep the Patriots (2-3) from getting anything going offensively.

Dirigo 19, Carrabec/Madison 1, 6 innings

NORTH ANSON — Dallas Berry was perfect at the plate with a double and three singles as Dirigo routed Carrabec/Madison in six innings in baseball action Monday afternoon.

Wyatt Lufkin had a three-run double in the third inning, and added another hit and an RBI for the Cougars (3-2). Pitcher Cole Brown struck out 10 in five innings of work for Dirigo.

The pitcher Eric Wescott had two hits, including a double, and the lone RBI for Madison/Carrabec in the losing effort.

St. Dom’s 2, Poland 1, 12 innings

POLAND — The starting pitcher Riley Volpe scored the winning run on a double steal in the 12th inning as St. Dom’s secured a 2-1 triumph over Poland in baseball action Monday afternoon.

The Knights (1-5) scored a run in the opening frame, and went dry over the next 11 innings. The relief pitcher Brady Downing had the only hit for Poland.

The Saints (2-2) manufactured back-to-back doubles in the fifth inning by Hunter Hughes and Ben Gosselin to tie the game at 1-1.

Softball

Buckfield 8, St. Dom’s 3

BUCKFIELD — McKenna Ridlon led Buckfield with three hits as the Bucks sped past Saint Dom’s 8-3 in softball action Monday afternoon.

Ridlon had an over the fence homerun in the third inning to tie the game at 3-3. Pitcher Cara Merrill and the defense was able to settle in while the Bucks (6-0) scored five runs over the next two innings.

Mikayla Jackson and Karraington Murphy produced doubles,while Lucy Frenette had a triple for the Saints (2-3) in the losing effort.

Lewiston 16, Mt. Blue 1, 5 innings

FARMINGTON — Gemma Landry, Jordyn Rubin and Madison Mercier each had three RBIs as Lewiston rolled past Mt. Blue in a Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference Class A game.

Landry had three hits, including a home run and a double. Rubin also had three hits while Mercier had two. Skylar Gelinas and Isabelle Cormier also had two hits. Kallie May drove in a pair as well.

Cormier struck out six and allowed four hits for Lewiston (4-3).

Jacelyn Daggett had the lone RBI for the Cougars (3-3).

Madison 12, Dirigo 0, 5 innings

MADISON — Brooke McKenney had two hits and drove in four runs and Jennifer Dean had a pair of RBIs as the Bulldogs rolled to the Mountain Valley Conference victory in Madison.

McKenney also struck out six in two innings of work as the Bulldogs rolled to 7-0.

Dirigo dropped to 1-2.

Poland 1, Yarmouth 0

YARMOUTH — Amanda Gagne reached on a one-out walk in the seventh inning and eventually scored on Emma Bunyea’s walkoff single to left as the Knights (4-2) beat the Clippers (2-3) at Yarmouth.

Karley O’Leary had the only extra-base hit, lining a double for Poland.

Ally Gagne threw a three-hitter, striking out four for the Knights. Ceanne Lyon of Yarmouth allowed three hits, striking out six.

Spruce Mountain 10, Mt. Abram 2

JAY — Jenna Martin’s two-run double in the fifth inning helped break open the game for Spruce Mountain en route to a 10-2 victory for the Phoenix over Mt. Abram in MVC softball action.

Martin had two hits in the contest Calley Baker had three hits for the Phoenix (2-5), while Haley Turcotte, Emily Castonguay and Adelle Foss each had two hits.

Foss had 12 strikeouts in the circle.

Edilia Stinchfield had a double for the Roadrunners (1-5).

Leavitt 15, Waterville 2, 6 innings

WATERVILLE — Senior Annika Mitchell and freshman Carlie Leavitt had RBI doubles as Leavitt crushed Waterville 15-2 in softball action.

Leavitt also smashed a solo home run in the third inning for the Hornets.

Pitcher Emily Swan struck out nine to earn the mound win for Leavitt, while Molly Wasilewski struck out seven in the losing effort for the Panthers.

Telstar 12, Mtn. Valley 0

BETHEL — Natasha Mason belted two doubles and a triple to lead Telstar’s 14-hit attack and also picked up the pitching shutout in a 12-0 shutout over Mountain Valley.

Mason struck out seven to pick up the victory in the circle.

Aneah Bartlett, Maci Hallett and Luci Rothwell had two hits apiece for the Rebels (3-1).

Girls lacrosse

St. Dominic 10, Wells 6

AUBURN — Avery Lutryzkowski netted five goals as Saint Dom’s sailed to a 10-6 victory over Wells in girls’ lacrosse action Monday afternoon.

Charlotte Gastonguay and Emma Theriault recorded two goals each for the Saints.

Simone Long made nine saves on 15 shots to earn the win in net for St. Dom’s.

Bonny Eagle 20, Edward Little 4

STANDISH — Gretchen Biegel scored five goals as the Scots (1-3) beat Edward Little (1-2) at Standish.

Lexi Theberge and Allie Carpine had four goals each, and Keelin Sweeney added three goals and four assists for Bonny Eagle. Megan Steele scored all four goals for the Red Eddies.

