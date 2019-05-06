FARMINGTON — A Strong man is accused of drugging a woman he was acquainted with and then raping her in April in Franklin County, Franklin County Sheriff Scott Nichols Sr. said Monday. When she came to, she was in different clothes in a car on either a snowmobile or ATV trail and didn’t know where she was, he said.

Christopher J. Burnham, 31, who is somewhat of a transient, Nichols said, was arrested on a felony charge of gross sexual assault and misdemeanor charge violation of conditions of release.

The woman told police Burnham gave her a Twisted Tea alcoholic beverage while she was at a friend’s residence, and after she drank it her memory of the evening was limited, according to Franklin County sheriff Detective Kenneth Charles’ affidavit filed with the court.

The rape was initially reported to Livermore Falls officer Troy Reed on April 22 but during the investigation he determined the alleged rape happened in a Franklin County town. He turned the investigation over to Charles. At Reed’s recommendation, the woman went to St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center in Lewiston and had a sexual assault examination done, according to the affidavit.

On April 25, the woman applied for and received a temporary order for protection from abuse from Lewiston District Court.

Charles applied and received a warrant for arrest of Burnham on Wednesday.

Burnham was arrested Friday on the charges. He appeared before a judge and his bail was set at $20,000 cash bail.

He remained at the Franklin County Detention Center on Monday morning, according to a corrections officer.

A conviction on the sexual assault charge is punishable by a maximum 10 years in prison and a $20,000 fine, while the release violation carries a maximum six months in jail and a $1,000 fine.

Burnham is scheduled to appear in a Farmington court on Aug. 7.

Among his release conditions is not to go to a specific Lewiston address and to have no contact – director or indirect – with the victim.

