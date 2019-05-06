WILTON — Police arrested a local man Saturday after an argument with his girlfriend that ended up with the woman being stabbed in the leg with a machete.

Yarette Dones, 19, of Wilton was arrested on a felony charge of aggravated assault.

Officers Brian Lynch and Ethan Kyes responded to a report of a woman stabbed in her leg at a Main Street residence at 5:40 a.m.

Dones told police that his girlfriend came over at about 4 a.m. and they were arguing about Dones’ new phone, according to Boyd’s affidavit filed with the court.

He told police the woman started to hit and kick him and then threw a table at him, according to the affidavit.

Dones grabbed a machete knife with a sheath on it. The woman kicked him in the stomach and went to kick him again, Dones said, and he hit her with the machete in the leg, according to Kyes’ affidavit.

The woman “was cut from the machete with a large wound. The cut was believed to be to the bone,” the document states.

The woman would not answer police questions.

Dones was arrested and taken to Franklin County Detention Center in Farmington.

He was being held on $2,500 cash bail Monday morning. He is expected to appear before a judge later in the day to have his case reviewed for bail.

A conviction on the aggravated assault charge carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and a $20,000 fine.

