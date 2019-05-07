Gardening and bees to be meeting topic
TOPSHAM — The Sagadahoc County Beekeepers Association will meet on Wednesday, May 8, at the Topsham Grange Hall, 47 Pleasant St.
Doors will open at 6 p.m. for socializing and refreshments and the business meeting will start at 6:30, followed at 7 p.m. by guest speaker Eric Venturini, who will talk on “Gardening Using Bee Friendly Practices.”
Venturini is a farm bill pollinator conservationist and NRCS partner biologist. He also works at the Maine NRCS Office. Venturini spoke at the Maine State Beekeepers Association annual meeting in 2018, and delivered a talk on the interactions between honeybees and native bees.
Anyone interested in beekeeping is invited to attend.
Sampson AFBVA to meet
LEWISTON — The May get-together of the Southern Maine Squadron of the Sampson AFBVA will be held at noon Thursday, May 9, at Governor’s Restaurant Lisbon Street.
It is an informal monthly luncheon get-together for veterans wh0 went through basic training at Sampson AFB and their guests. Sampson was at first a Navy training base, then reactivated as a basic training base for the Air Force in the Korean War era. All veterans are welcome to attend.
This will be the first get-together of the summer schedule.
For more information, call Bob Sawyer at 207-657-4909.
-
Encore
Chocolate Church to host performance by Three Women and the Truth
-
Encore
The Harlow’s annual juried art show to feature 38 local artists
-
Encore
RFA to host open reception for sculptor’s exhibit
-
Encore
Shaker Village to hold Community Work Day
-
Encore
Maine singer-songwriter to perform at Oasis