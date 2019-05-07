Scholarship applications being accepted

RUMFORD — Applications are open for the annual Devon Waugh Memorial Scholarship. The $4,000 scholarship is open to Peru residents of any age who will be attending an accredited educational institution in the coming year.

Past awards have gone mostly to high school students beginning college, but adults who are seeking further education, particularly those who are pursuing life-changing education, are encouraged to apply.

Applications are available online at https://tinyurl.com/yydgyjuy.

Additional information about the Devon Waugh Foundation and the grant can be found at https://tinyurl.com/y4gkzqbz.

Texas hold’em at Legion post

LOCKE MILLS — A Texas Hold’em event will take place Saturday, May 11, at Jackson-Silver Post 68, American Legion, 595 Gore Road. Doors open 11 a.m. and games begin at 1 p.m.

There will be a $50 buy-in, high hand option, 50/50 and pull tabs. Meals and drinks will be available.

For more information, call Ray at 207-890-3737.

Dance club to hold silent auction

PARIS — Swingin’ Bears Square Dance Club of South Paris will have its monthly dance and its first silent auction from 7 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday, May 11, at the Oxford Hills Middle School, 100 Pine St., South Paris. Kip Moulton will be the caller and Linda Moulton will cue the round dancing. There will be mainstream and plus tips.

Nondancers are invited to attend free. Dancer admission is $8 a person. Refreshments will be available throughout the evening. There will be door prizes and a 50/50 drawing.

The public is invited to take part in the silent auction. There will be many items to bid on, from baskets to jewelry and gift certificates.

For more information, call Presidents Joan and Dick Deans, 207-966-2327 or 207-890-2972 or visit swinginbears.squaredanceme.us.

Free college-planning workshop set

WILTON — The Maine Educational Opportunity Center will host a free workshop, “Essentials of College Planning,” for adults age 19 and over at the Wilton Career Center, 865 U.S. Route 2E, at 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 15.

To register or for more information, call 1-800-281-3703 or visit http://meoc.maine.edu.

