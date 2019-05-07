NORWAY — The Cancer Resource Center of Western Maine, in the Stephens Memorial Hospital Specialty Clinic Building at 199 Main St., has announced the May calendar of events.

A special event will be a bird walk on Saturday, May 18, at Roberts Farm. For more information, check the calendar on the website at www.crcofwm.org.

Drop-in hours are held from 3 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays. Volunteers are available to provide comfort items such as port protectors, wigs, hats, pillows or find resources. They have many pamphlets and a lending library. The center is also a place to have a cup of coffee or tea, chat with a volunteer or participate in scheduled programs. Activities such as coloring, knitting and games are available at all times.

Two survivorship programs are offered for those impacted by cancer and their caregiver. Swimming passes are available through the CRCWM partnership with the Hampton Inn, 151 Main St., Oxford. The pass is for one month of unlimited swimming in a salt water pool for cancer survivors who have been out of treatment for six months and up to five years. The caregivers are also eligible to receive a month of swimming. Survivors and caregivers interested in receiving a pass should stop at the center or call 207-890-0329 for more information.

The Caring Coupon Program is for cancer patients currently in treatment and up to six months after finishing treatment. Survivors may receive four coupons, their caregiver may receive two coupons, which they use for their choice of sessions of reiki, massage, reflexology or therapeutic yoga from a list of approved wellness providers. The providers on the list have gone through an interview process by the CRCWM and are reimbursed for their services. For more information, visit the center or call 207-890-0329.

The programs follow:

Bird Walk: 7:30 a.m. Saturday, May 18, at Roberts Farm Preserve, 64 Roberts Road. Look for birds in their natural habitat with Mary Van Nest. Wear appropriate outdoor clothing and bring bug spray and binoculars if possible.

Yoga Warriors: 3 to 4 p.m. Wednesdays, May 1, 8, 15, 22 and 29 at Posabilities, 15 Tannery St. The free gentle yoga class helps support healthy living for individuals facing the challenges of cancer through gentle movement and breath, supportive restorative yoga postures and guided meditation and relaxation. Preregistration is encouraged. Call 207-890-0329 or register day of class by arriving 15 minutes early.

Banding Together To Restore Exercise Class: 9 to 10 a.m. Thursdays, May 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30 at Richard Bader Physical Therapy, 176 Main St. The focus is on regaining motion and strength through guided instruction using stretching and colored Therabands. Lori Britting leads the class, encouraging participants to work within their ability. Preregistration is encouraged. Call 207-890-0329 or register day of class by arriving 15 minutes early.

Wellness Share: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 11, at Deering Memorial Community Center, 39 Main St., South Paris. Everyone is welcome for an introduction to reiki practice and self-care. Massage, reflexology and polarity will also be available. There will be a potluck lunch at noon, and those wishing may bring a dish. Participants may stop in at any time and stay as long as they want. The activity is sponsored by Teresia Reiki, supported by the CRCWM. Free to patients living with cancer and caregiver. For more information, call 207-890-2177 or 207-312-9955.

Self-Reflexology: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 10, at the center. Karen Tibbetts will demonstrate how applying pressure to reflex points may help improve circulation and reduce body stress.

Self-Reiki: 1:30 to 3 p.m. Tuesday, May 28, at the center. Charlotte Labelle will demonstrate how reiki helps to alleviate stress and promote relaxation.

Stampin’ Up: 2 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 7, at the center. Kathy provides materials and instruction to make a variety of cards.

Beading Project: 1:30 to 3 p.m. Tuesday, May 14, at Lively Accents, 310 Main St. Cathy has a fun project to make.

Fun with Crafts: 3 to 5 p.m. Tuesdays, May 7 and 21, at the center. Stop in to see what the project for the afternoon will be. Materials are provided.

For more information, visit www.crcofwm.org, go to Facebook or call 207-890-0329.

