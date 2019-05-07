ATLANTA — Point 27, an Atlanta-based global nonprofit, has sent Thin Blue Line scripture-inscribed dog tags called Shields of Strength to the Maine State Police to honor fallen Detective Ben Campbell, who was accidentally killed helping a disabled vehicle on I-95 on April 3.

Point 27 also sent scripture-inscribed Folded Flag Pendant Necklaces for family members of the fallen officer.

U.S. Army (Ret.) Col. David Dodd serves as director of Point 27, which honors fallen officers and fallen soldiers.

Dodd commanded a battalion of the first troops deployed to Afghanistan following 911. He wore a Shield of Strength inscribed with Joshua 1:9 next to his government-issued dog tags, and equipped each of the soldiers in his command with a Shield of Strength before they deployed.

Dodd said he hopes the scripture on the Shields of Strength encourages these troopers and the families of the fallen, who are making and have made tremendous sacrifices for their communities.

“We will never forget the ultimate sacrifice that Detective Campbell made and we will not forget his family. We are forever grateful for these brave men and women in law enforcement,” Dodd said.

The face of the Thin Blue Line Shields of Strength shows an engraved silver American flag designed with one flag stripe of blue. The back of the dog tags is inscribed with Matthew 5:9,” Blessed are the peacemakers, for they will be called children of God.”

The Folded Flag Pendant necklaces are engraved with John 15:13; “Greater love has no one than this; to lay down one’s life for one’s friends.”

Dodd served 27 years in the military. During his active military service, he distributed more than 10,000 Shields of Strength to members of the military, national and international leaders.

After his military retirement, he founded Point 27 to share the scripture-inscribed dog tags, that encouraged him and his troops, with members of the military and veterans. The outreach has expanded to include the Thin Blue Line Shields of Strength for law enforcement officers.

Since its founding, Point 27 has distributed several hundred thousand Shields of Strength, including high volume gifts in partnership with the national organizations Concerns of Police Survivors (COPS), Tragedy Assistance Program for (military) Survivors (TAPS) and the Gary Sinise Foundation.

For more about Dodd, connect with http://www.profnetconnect.com/daviddodd.

For more about Point 27, see https://point27.org/.

