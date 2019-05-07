PARIS — Maine Veterans’ Home, 477 High St., South Paris, will host an open house for prospective residents and family members from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.
“We cordially invite community members to come hear about our home, which is an independent nonprofit organization providing long-term care, skilled nursing care and assisted living supports to Maine’s veterans and the families of veterans,” Administrator Bradford Peck said.
Eligibility requirement information will be provided and tours will be offered. The facility has a five-star rating by the government agency, Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.
The home is set on 11 acres with wildlife and mountainous views, and provides space for 90 residents and employees. It opened in 1995.
For more information, call 207-743-6300.
