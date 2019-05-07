NORWAY – Carl McAllister, 81, passed away on May 3, 2019, at his home. He was born on Feb. 11, 1938, to Clement and Rebecca (Bubier) McAllister in South Waterford.

Carl attended Waterford Schools as well as Norway High School. Carl faithfully served our country in the United States Army. He married Jean Truman on June 5, 1959. He had been employed as a caretaker at Camp Waziyatah for many years.

In his younger years, Carl had been employed at a number of local businesses including; Encon Oil, Oxford Homes, Jones’ Mill, Truman Plumbing and Heating, Wilner Wood Products and AC Lawrence.

Carl was a member of Waterford Fish & Game, Norway Paris Fish & Game as well as the Norway Fireman’s Relief Association. He proudly served on the Norway Fire Department for 16 years.

Carl enjoyed anything outdoors; hunting, fishing, swimming, and coaching baseball in Waterford. He was a member of the Swinging Bears Square Dancing Club and loved board games and card games. He was an avid Red Sox fan and loved spending time with his family. Most recently Carl went skydiving with Steve and Becky. Carl is survived by his sister Mildred Pope and her husband Robert; his son Scott McAllister and wife Lou, son Steve McAllister and wife Daphne, daughter Becky McAllister; grandchildren, Courtney Thompson, Derek McAllister, Chad Toothaker, Erica Leek, Kami Paine, Niki Reynolds, Ryan Fox and Michael McAllister; and 15 great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his parents; his wife Jean Truman McAllister; son Jamie McAllister; three sisters and one brother.

A Memorial Service will be held on Friday May 10, at 4 p.m. at Chandler Funeral Home, 45 Main St., South Paris. Online condolences may be shared with his family at www.chandlerfunerals.com

In lieu of flowers,

donations may be made to:

Western Maine

Firefighters Association

P.O. Box 583

Norway, ME 04268

“In Memory of Carl McAllister, Norway FD”

