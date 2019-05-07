LISBON – Carroll Erland Curtis, of 105 Ferry Rd., Lisbon died peacefully at home on May 1, 2019. He was the second of four sons, born Oct. 4, 1933, to Erland and Margery Curtis and was raised in Bowdoinham.

During his early years he delivered milk for the Curtis Family Farm and worked as a plowman for the Town of Bowdoinham. He graduated from Richmond High School in 1951 and joined the U.S. Navy during the Korean War serving in the U.S. Navy Reserves. He then worked for Worumbo Mill, Superior Concrete, RCA, Raytheon and Roy Snow Electric. He was a Master Electrician starting Carroll Curtis Electric in the 1980’s. He was later joined in business by his son David and they worked together until his passing.

Carroll was involved in the Riverside Snowmobile Club, the Lisbon Conservation Commission, and Lisbon Recreation Department. Carroll truly enjoyed being involved with his children’s and grandchildren’s sporting events and was proud of each of their accomplishments. He also coached the Colt’s in the 1970’s. He spent countless hours helping family, friends and community whenever he saw the need.

Carroll was a member of the Ancient York Lodge in Lisbon for many years. He was an avid outdoorsman, gardener and farmer at heart, beekeeper and fixer of anything. His smile, laughter, stories and wisdom will be greatly missed by many.

He was predeceased by his parents; brother Kendon, daughter Donna, son Darryl; former wife Mary; and son-in-law Donald Starbird.

He is survived by siblings Jerry and wife Sharon, Gordon and their families; son David and former wife Beth, daughter Debra, and daughter-in-law Cindy and their families including grandchildren and great grandchildren. He is also survived by longtime partner Dolly Jones and her family, that he embraced as his own; daughters Carole; Laura and Bob Belaire; Peggy and Chris Rushton; son Eric and Jen Smith, and their families including grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

A celebration of life will take place at the Lisbon Left Hand Club on June 9, 2019 at 2 p.m.. Online condolences may be sent to www.funeralalternatives.net

