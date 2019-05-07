POLAND — A resident Tuesday night accused the Board of Selectpersons of violating the town charter when it reorganized the board April 16.

Arthur Berry, who lost his bid for a seat on the board in the April 4 election, said the entire board should have been present when Mary Beth Taylor was elected chairwoman and Suzette Moulton vice chairwoman.

Moulton notified Taylor before the April 16 meeting she would be unable to attend. Taylor served as vice chairwoman this past year. She was nominated April 16 to be the chairwoman by Selectperson Joe Cimino, and the motion was seconded by Selectperson Stephen Robinson.

Taylor told the others that Moulton had notified her of her absence and Moulton would agree to serve as vice chairwoman if nominated. Selectperson Stanley Tetenman nominated Moulton, Robinson seconded the nomination and Moulton was elected.

Berry on Tuesday cited the chapter from the charter that deals with the organization of the Board of Selectpersons:

“Election and Term. At the first meeting of the Board of Selectpersons held after each regular election, or as soon thereafter as practicable, it shall elect, by a majority vote of the entire Board of Selectpersons, one of its members as Chair and one of its members as Vice-Chair for the ensuing year, and the Board of Selectpersons shall fill, for an unexpired term, any vacancy in the office of Chair or Vice-Chair that may occur.”

Berry said the board met illegally since it broke the charter rule. He said according to the charter, “Selectpersons shall forfeit the office of the Selectpersons for any laws broken in the charter.” Berry added Taylor and Moulton should not be elected chair and vice chair for this year.

Members of the board considered holding a reorganization vote again, but Cimino objected, saying legal counsel should look into the matter before another reorganization vote takes place. The board agreed and tabled the item until its next meeting.

In other matters, a public hearing was held on a fee schedule for retail marijuana businesses. The fee schedule, which will be voted on at the next selectperson meeting, includes marijuana licensing fees for medical and adult use facilities. The town would assess a $500 annual fee on medical marijuana storefronts and manufacturing and testing facilities.

Adult-use storefronts would incur an annual $1,500 license fee. Adult use manufacturing and testing facilities would be charged a $500 annual fee. Adult cultivation facilities would be charged an annual fee of $500 to $1,500, depending on size.

Selectpersons also approved Great Northern Docks of Naples’ bid to construct the Waterhouse Brook Dam Bridge at a cost of $21,500.

