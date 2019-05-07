NORWAY — The Rotary Club of Oxford Hills recently welcomed guest speaker Kat Perry from the newly formed Children’s Advocacy Center located at 66 Paris St., Norway.

Their mission is to provide services to children who have experienced sexual abuse. CAC provides a venue for forensic interviews by law enforcement that were previously done in the schools, residences and other unsecure sites. They also make team decisions about investigations, treatment, management and prosecution of child sex abuse cases.

The Norway office will also service Androscoggin and Franklin counties, as well as Oxford County. President George Rice presented Perry with a $500 donation on behalf of the club for improvements and other assets at the Norway location.

For more information on the Rotary, go to www.rotary.org, www.oxfordhillsrotary.org or follow their Facebook page.

