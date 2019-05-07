BRIDGTON — Gallery 302, 112 Main St., welcomes Larissa Davis as a guest artist. Davis will exhibit her acrylic paintings now through June 14, and there will be a reception for the public from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, May 10, at the gallery. A demonstration of Intentional Painting will be given 30 minutes prior to the reception.

When an unexpected life change prompted Davis to seek deeper meaning in her life, she began her soul quest — a journey to recover her truest self and live the life she came to live. After several months of inner work, she had a dream that showed her she could use painting to heal herself and envision her future. As she began sketching to dust the cobwebs off her skills, she experienced the power of creativity to still her mind. Further exploration led Davis to the discovery of intentional creativity and certification as a “Creatively Fit Coach.”

Today, she passionately guides people to find their deepest inner wisdom through “Soul Path Art,” a combination of creative warm-ups, guided visualization and creativity to quiet the inner critic, release old stories, break through barriers and build right brain power.

For more information, call 207-647-2787, visit gallery302.com or visit them on Facebook.

