ANDOVER — The select board voted Tuesday night to accept the only bid it received for repairs to five town roads.

Steve Swayze Excavation Co. submitted the lone bid of $128,826 to repair Covered Bridge, Upton, Wyman Hill, Cross and East B Hill roads, beginning this spring.

Town Treasurer Amber Cooper told the board $110,000 has come in so far from the Federal Emergency Management Agency for road repairs, and the town “should be getting some more from the state (for road repairs).”

Leo Camire, the town’s emergency manager, told the board he plans to ask the state for an extension to the July 1 deadline for completing repairs.

“Now that we’ve got the process started, I can ask for a year’s extension,” Camire said.

In other matters, the board approved a $3,911 grant from Maine West for the Andover Public Library. Maine West includes several local and regional organizations that have partnered to provide aid to education, health and conservation efforts in Western Maine.

The Maine West grant will supply the library with four desktop computers and allow the library to do all of its computer wiring, according to Janet Farrington, the library’s director. By accepting the grant, the town agrees to buy Microsoft Office Suite software for the new computers.

