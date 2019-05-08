BRUNSWICK — The Bowdoin Museum College of Art, 9400 College Station, will hold a scholar’s tour of “Modernism for All: The Bauhaus at 100,” at noon Wednesday.

The tour, presented in conjunction with the exhibit, will be led by Jill Pearlman, senior lecturer in environmental studies. She will discuss the international legacy of the Bauhaus, the German art school, which became synonymous with modernist architecture and design.

This event is free and open to the public. For more information, call 207-725-3275 or visit bowdoin.edu/art-museum.

