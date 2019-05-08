This week I became aware of all the “new” forms of an old favorite, tomato soup. What tastes better than a piping hot bowl of creamy tomato soup and a warm toasted cheese sandwich? In California, tomato soup is “trending” and has various additions that bring out even better flavor than the original. I recently enjoyed tomato mint oil cashew soup and it was delicious. Let’s stay with the old favorite for now. Try something old that is new again. Bon Appetit.

Delicious Homemade Tomato Soup

Ingredients

1 (14-ounce) can chopped tomatoes

3/4 cup extra virgin olive oil

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

1 stalk celery, diced

1 small carrot, diced

1 yellow onion, diced

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 cup chicken broth

1 bay leaf

2 tablespoons butter

1/4 cup chopped fresh basil leaves

1/2 cup heavy cream, optional

Directions

Preheat oven to 450 degrees. Strain the chopped canned tomatoes, reserving the juices, and spread onto a baking sheet, season with salt and pepper to taste, drizzle with 1/4 cup of the olive oil and roast until caramelized, about 15 minutes.

Meanwhile, in a saucepan, heat remaining olive oil over medium-low heat. Add the celery, carrot, onion and garlic; cook until softened, about 10 minutes. Add the roasted chopped canned tomatoes, reserved tomato juices, chicken broth, bay leaf and butter. Simmer until vegetables are very tender, about 15 to 20 minutes. Add basil and cream, if using. Puree with a handheld immersion blender until smooth.

