FARMINGTON — The Mt. Blue Area Garden Club will hold its annual plant sale at Meetinghouse Park in Farmington on May 18, at 9 a.m. sharp (rain or shine).

Members will provide locally grown native plants from their gardens, or other plants they may have – house plants, seedlings, etc. – reasonably priced. This plant sale is the garden club’s only fundraiser and benefits the annual MBAGC scholarship given to a Mt. Blue student going on to study in the field of horticulture.

For information, call Marion Hutchinson at 645-2067.

