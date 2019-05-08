FARMINGTON — The Mt. Blue Area Garden Club will hold its annual plant sale at Meetinghouse Park in Farmington on May 18, at 9 a.m. sharp (rain or shine).
Members will provide locally grown native plants from their gardens, or other plants they may have – house plants, seedlings, etc. – reasonably priced. This plant sale is the garden club’s only fundraiser and benefits the annual MBAGC scholarship given to a Mt. Blue student going on to study in the field of horticulture.
For information, call Marion Hutchinson at 645-2067.
-
Livermore Falls Advertiser
Hunter bags his first turkey – at age 80
-
Livermore Falls Advertiser
Homeless: going day by day
-
Livermore Falls Advertiser
Local living on display at Fiddlehead Festival in Farmington
-
Livermore Falls Advertiser
A breath of spring on French Falls trails
-
Livermore Falls Advertiser
Volunteers needed for watershed surveys