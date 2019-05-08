FARMINGTON — A long series of misfortune landed Ruth Hunter and her children in a local hotel last week as they wait to transition to a permanent home. The four had been approved for housing in Livermore Falls through a voucher program but the move was on hold pending an inspection of the apartment, she said.

Thursday, May 2 was the family’s fourth day of lingering in the hotel, waiting for word they could move into their new home.

“It is supposed to be inspected tomorrow,” said Hunter. “Hopefully, we can move in this weekend. Or maybe it will be Monday. I’m really not sure.”

Hunter and her adult son, Isaiah Hunter sat at a table in the hotel dining area. One minor child sat in an easy chair watching television. The other was in school, Ruth Hunter said.

“He wanted to go to school one last day to say goodbye to the friends he made before he transfers,” she added.

Hunter said the family was evicted from their apartment in Peru the first week of January. Decreased child support meant falling behind in rent, she added.

Medical issues, including a brain injury, keeps Hunter from working, she said.

On Jan. 10, the family moved into a homeless shelter, where they stayed for months. On Monday, April 29, the family was dismissed from the shelter after receiving a number of warnings for not following rules.

“The younger boys have disabilities so follow through is tough for them,” she said. “Isaiah is autistic.”

He works with agencies and organizations to assist with work placement, community support and other services, she said.

Unsure of where they would go or what they would do after being dismissed from the shelter, Hunter said she feared the next step.

“We are here because of the kindness of strangers,” she said. “Otherwise we would be sleeping in the woods.”

“At our old place, I was the only one working so we could pay rent or get food,” said Isaiah Hunter.

He is a conscientious young man. The responsibility he feels for his family was visible as he spoke about going into the workforce to help support his family after graduating from Dirigo High School in Dixfield last year.

“As soon as we move, I am going to get a job so I can help pay rent so we don’t fall behind again,” he said. “Maybe I might save a little for myself.”

“Isaiah tries to be the man of the house,” his mother said. “He does a good job. He feels very responsible. If he thinks there is a problem, he has to solve it.”

On Thursday, Isaiah was looking forward to having his own bedroom, even with what little he owns.

“When we got evicted, I misunderstood the process,” said Ruth. “I thought we had 30 days, but we only had seven days. We quickly packed what we could but most of the household stuff was left behind. Isaiah doesn’t have a bed.”

Most of what they own is in storage in Dixfield. The rest, mostly clothes for a couple days, they haul around with them.

“It’s going to be a challenge getting all our stuff from Dixfield,” Isaiah said.

“Everything has been a challenge,” Ruth added. “We are just flying the the seat of our pants and going day by day.”

Attempts to follow up with the Hunters on Monday were unsuccessful.

