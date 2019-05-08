JAY — This summer, the Jay Historical Society’s Holmes-Crafts Homestead, Carriage House and Archive buildings, located at 14 Old Jay Hill Rd. in Jay, will open for the season on Saturday, May 11, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The society will continue to be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the second and fourth Saturdays of each month between May and September. Additionally, it will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on the three consecutive days of the Memorial Day, Fourth of July, and Labor Day holidays.

Admission to all the Jay Historical Society’s buildings and events is free of charge.

The Jay Historical Society is obligated to provide an opportunity for our community members to actively participate in the perpetuation of our local history. To that end, it is our goal to have a scheduled public event to benefit the community on every open day.

We are able to facilitate workshops, lectures and demonstrations, and we welcome teachers, craftspeople, themed speakers and anyone who has something to offer of an historical nature to the community, to schedule a presentation day and time. These events will continue to be scheduled throughout the summer, and are subject to change, based on availability.

For information or to schedule an event, please call Matthew Ransom, JHS Building Access Coordinator, at 500-2402 or email [email protected].

The Jay Historical Society is located at 14 Old Jay Hill Rd., Jay, ME 04239, which is also the mailing address for the society. President Dorothy White may be contacted by mail at 287 Main St., Jay, ME 04239; by phone at 897-4876; or by email to [email protected]

