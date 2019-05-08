NO. LIVERMORE — The hymns on Sunday, May 5, were “Love Lifted Me,” “Grace Greater than our Sin,” and “He Giveth More Grace.” The choir sang “Nailing My Sins to His Cross,” and “The Nail-Scarred Hand.”

Scripture reading was Matthew 16:24-26. Pastor Bonnie Higgins’ message was titled, “The Game of Life.” Many board games that we play with family can relate to our spiritual life. “Scrabble” – life gets confusing, but God makes sense of it all. “Clue” – when you sin you get found out. “Taboo” – even when you do something you shouldn’t, God still loves you. Then there is “The Game of Life” – we only have one life here and how we spend it determines where we will spend eternity.

God wants us to enjoy life, and to focus on what is important, and thank Him for each day. Like a good sports fan, we can’t give up during hardships but believe that with God in our lives all will work out. Don’t let the way you play the game of life keep you from receiving the goal of the eternal mansion in the sky.

EVENTS: Pastor Bonnie’s office hours are Monday and Tuesday from 9 a.m. to noon; Monday Bible Study cancelled until June 3 at 6 p.m.; Tuesday Bible Study continues at 1 p.m.; next choir rehearsal Thursday, May 16, at 6 p.m.; Sunday, May 12, Children’s and Adult Sunday School 9 a.m.; Morning Worship 10:30 a.m.

The Food Bank donation for May is peanut butter.

< Previous

Next >

filed under: