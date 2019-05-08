LEWISTON – Armande Juliette Brault Case, a native of Lewiston, passed away peacefully Sunday evening May 5, 2019 at Montello Manor surrounded by three generations of family.

The proud and loving mother of six children, including eldest, Marguerite, married to Butch DeSanctis of Durham, Deanna (Robert) Wall of Lewiston, Kathi (Gene) Keene of Lewiston, Michael (Mark Reisbaum) Case of San Francisco, Susan (Darren) Littlefield of Mechanic Falls, and Ted (Lisa) Case of Auburn. Armande was blessed with 11 grandchildren: Elaine (Keith), Angela (Shane), Ethan, Nicole (Craig), Lindsay (Francis), Alana, Alyson, Michael, Jacob, Caroline and Brandon; and six great-grandchildren: Vincent, Ayla, Keene, Emilia, Quincy, and Rylie, who enjoyed time with Armande at birthday celebrations, often visited at Montello Commons, her residence for the past two-plus years.

Armande will be remembered for her devotion to her family, the Lewiston School community and St. Patrick’s Church. She worked for Lewiston schools for 35 years as an elementary secretary at Montello School and admin secretary at Lewiston Junior High. Armande and her late husband, Thomas Case were married for 65 years and both graduated from Lewiston High School in 1949. They assisted in the planning of their class reunions every five years, keeping close with lifelong high school friends. Armande and Tom cherished family gatherings and all the holidays, including the annual 4th of July lobster feed, Yankee swap at Christmas and countless birthday celebrations.

As the matriarch of a family of athletes, Armande was an enthusiastic cheerleader of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren at soccer, hockey, softball, basketball and tennis games and skiing events. Her unconditional support and visibility was appreciated by all elevating their confidence and aspirations. Plus, she was a dedicated Red Sox fan, sharing all the wins and losses with her late husband.

Armande was a native French speaker and that was her first language when she attended kindergarten in Lewiston. She loved school and thrived in the visual and performing arts. Armande learned to play the piano at an early age and was a member of the Lewiston High School Drum Corp. She was an active member of the St. Partrick’s Choir in the 1960s and 70s. The choir was a well-recognized group, singing at the New York World’s Fair in 1964 and recording an album of hymnals.

Armande was admired for her many interests and charitable activities. She loved to garden, growing beautiful roses and seasonal vegetables. Armande loved to knit and would make mittens and hats for the St. Patrick’s holiday bizarre. She welcomed her grandchildren to join her to garden, knit and volunteer modeling ways to help others through activities. She supported local church and school organizations.

The Case family is grateful to the dedicated and compassionate staff at Montello Commons & Manor who treated Armande and all of us like their extended family.

A Funeral Mass honoring Armande’s life will be celebrated on Friday at 1 p.m. at Holy Cross Church. Committal prayers will then follow at Mt. Hope Cemetery.

Visitation will be held on Thursday from 4-8 p.m. at the Pinette Dillingham & Lynch Funeral Home 305 Alfred A. Plourde Parkway in Lewiston, 784-4023.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations be made to the

Montello Manor Senior Activities Fund.

Donations are to be sent in honor of Armande Case to the attention of;

Pam Willete – Business Officer Manager

Montello Manor

540 College Street

Lewiston, Maine 04240

