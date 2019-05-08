TOGUS – Bertrand P. Cloutier, 82, of Greene, passed away on Monday May 6, 2019 at Togus Springs Hospice VA Medical Center in Togus, surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Lewiston on March 16, 1937, a son of the late Lorenzo and Dora (Jutras) Cloutier. He grew up in the Lewiston area and attended local schools there. After finishing school, Bert proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict.

On Dec. 19, 1959 he married Lorraine Allen and the two of them started a family together. During that time, Bert worked in various shoe shops sewing shoes and later, was a self-employed carpenter until his retirement.

Bert will always be remembered for his love of going out to eat with his sisters and family for lunch on Thursdays, camping and blue grass festivals, going to various fairs, and trips to Canada for maple sugar events.

He is survived by his children, Jane Boucher of Auburn and companion, Steven Morin, David Cloutier and wife, Linda of Greene and Bertrand Cloutier Jr. of Leeds; his three grandchildren, Kaley and Andrea Boucher and Patrick Cloutier as well as his one great-granddaughter, Sage Anketell. He also leaves behind his five sisters, Vada Wright of Lewiston, Arlene Poirier of Minot, Theresa Bernier of Lewiston, Georgette Turcotte of Greene and Lorraine Packard of Sabattus; his brother-in-law, Rosaire Morin of Greene, his sisters-in-law, Janice Cloutier of Durham, Sally (Robert) Willard of Lewiston, Elaine Lebel of Auburn, and Mary Lou (Charles) Bears of Washington, D.C. and several nieces, nephews and close friends.

Bert was predeceased by his loving wife, Lorraine, in 2012; two brothers, Henry and Wilfred Cloutier, four sisters, Lucienne Maheux, Juliette Polley, Stella Morin and Rita Roy.

This family wishes to offer special thanks to the Maine VA Togus Springs Hospice for the care and compassion that was shown to Bert during his final days, along with Firstlight Home Care for all the in home care he received.

Condolences may be shared with the family at www.thefortingroupauburn.com

Visitation will be at Fortin\Auburn on Thursday May 9, from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. A liturgy of the Word service will take place on Friday May 10, at 11 a.m., also at the funeral home. Interment will be at Valley Cemetery in Greene at a later date.

Arrangements are under the care of The Fortin Group \ Plummer & Merrill Funeral Home 217 Turner St. Auburn, 783-8545.

filed under: