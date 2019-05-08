AUBURN – Elaine C. Theriault, 66, a resident of Auburn passed away Tuesday May 7, 2019, following a brief illness.

She was born in Lawrence, Mass., July 25, 1952, the daughter of Kenneth Wayne and Eleanor (Corriveau) Brown.

She enjoyed all kinds of good music, travelling, the outdoors, and playing games with family. She was also an avid animal lover.

Survivors include her two sons, Kirk Theriault and wife, Kim Ritter, Adam Theriault and wife, Colleen; one brother, Wayne Brown, sister-in-law, Marie Brown and husband, Ed Wilson. Also surviving is her loving companion, Frederick K. Hecke, with whom she resided.

Funeral services will be held 1 p.m., Wednesday, May 15, at the funeral home. Family and friends are invited to visit Wednesday beginning 11 a.m. until the time of services at PINETTE DILLINGHAM & LYNCH FUNERAL HOME 305 Alfred Plourde Parkway, Lewiston.

Graveside committal prayers to immediately follow at Mt. Auburn Cemetery.

Online condolences and sharing of memories may be expressed at www.lynchbrothers.com

