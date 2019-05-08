Museum L-A volunteers carry some of the 200 silkscreen panels down a corridor in the Bates Mill Complex in Lewiston on Wednesday. From left to right are Josh Soucy, Dwight Burkard, Tom Jarvis (partially hidden) and Cameron Huftalen. The panels have been stored on the second floor of the mill that produced world-famous bedspreads. They were silk-screened at a nearby mill also owned by Bates Manufacturing. The museum was forced to move them to another section of the mill because construction will begin soon for an expansion of the Grand Rounds health care company in an adjacent mill building in the complex. Sun Journal photo by Russ Dillingham