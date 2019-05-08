LIVERMORE FALLS — Treat Memorial Library has listed its May events.

Teachers Lounge Mafia raised over $600 for the library at a recent fundraiser. Photos from the event may be viewed on Facebook.

Preschool Story Time: Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m., featuring stories, interactive activities and a craft to take home.

Lost My Stitches: The knit/crochet group meets at 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays. All are welcome.

Lego Club: Meeting at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 18. This month’s challenge will be to design a far off planet in honor of the summer reading theme. Lego creations will be displayed in the library.

Book Club: Meeting Thursday, May 9, to discuss “Watchers” by Dean Koontz, the final book in the PBS Great American Read series. Those wishing a copy should let staff know.

A new series, “Banned Books,” will be coming soon.

The used book store is filling up. Folks may take as many as they like for a donation in the amount of their choosing. DVDs are on sale for $1.

The library will be closed Tuesday, May 28, in observance of Memorial Day.

For more information, call 207-897-3631 or pick up the activities calendar at the circulation desk. Follow the library on Facebook and Twitter.

< Previous

Next >

filed under: