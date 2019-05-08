LIVERMORE FALLS — Treat Memorial Library has listed its May events.
Teachers Lounge Mafia raised over $600 for the library at a recent fundraiser. Photos from the event may be viewed on Facebook.
Preschool Story Time: Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m., featuring stories, interactive activities and a craft to take home.
Lost My Stitches: The knit/crochet group meets at 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays. All are welcome.
Lego Club: Meeting at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 18. This month’s challenge will be to design a far off planet in honor of the summer reading theme. Lego creations will be displayed in the library.
Book Club: Meeting Thursday, May 9, to discuss “Watchers” by Dean Koontz, the final book in the PBS Great American Read series. Those wishing a copy should let staff know.
A new series, “Banned Books,” will be coming soon.
The used book store is filling up. Folks may take as many as they like for a donation in the amount of their choosing. DVDs are on sale for $1.
The library will be closed Tuesday, May 28, in observance of Memorial Day.
For more information, call 207-897-3631 or pick up the activities calendar at the circulation desk. Follow the library on Facebook and Twitter.
-
Lewiston-Auburn
New leadership takes over at Great Falls Balloon Festival
-
Franklin
Strong school principal arrested on OUI charge after traffic stop in Farmington
-
Encore
Chocolate Church to host performance by Three Women and the Truth
-
Encore
The Harlow’s annual juried art show to feature 38 local artists
-
Encore
RFA to host open reception for sculptor’s exhibit