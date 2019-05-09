LEWISTON — Auburn Mayor Jason Levesque bought the Peck Building from L.L.Bean last week.

The famous Maine brand, which keeps a call center there, isn’t going anywhere and Levesque said he has no plans for the Main Street property beyond adding a flagpole and potentially using more of the parking garage.

“It’s an iconic building in Lewiston, so critical to our past, (our) present,” he said. “I’m kind of honored to be that caretaker for that building. The whole property, actually.”

Levesque’s Aegean Development bought the property last Tuesday for $5.5 million, according to a mortgage filed with the Androscoggin County Registry of Deeds.

Levesque said it’s fully occupied with tenants that include Brann & Isaacson, and he has long-term leases.

Tenants use about 436 of the parking garage’s 596 spaces. He may look at putting those other spaces to use.

The Peck Building draws its name from Peck’s department store, a local fixture for 101 years until it closed in 1981. L.L.Bean made headlines when it bought and renovated the building in the late 1980s.

Levesque bought and renovated the former McCrory’s Department Store on Lisbon Street, not far from Peck’s, in 2013, turning it into a space for his contact center before selling the business several years ago and the building in January.

“There are some other properties and land that I’m looking at,” Levesque said Thursday. “I think Lewiston-Auburn is great for development. This is my second foray into downtown development and ownership.”

Being Auburn’s mayor, he said he loves the idea of installing a flagpole at his new property “for everybody in Auburn to be able to look across the river and see a giant American flag.”

