HARRISON — Maine author Mark Leslie will present “Maine Burning: The Ku Klux Klan Invasion” on Monday, May 13, at 6:30 p.m. at the Harrison Village Library.

In the 1920s, the KKK gained such a stronghold in Maine that an estimated 19% of the state’s population supported the Southern-based secret society. Leslie will discuss how the Klan reached such heights that it helped elect a governor, a Maine Senate president, and the mayors of Westbrook, Saco, Auburn, Rockland and Bath.

Leslie’s 2018 novel, “The Crossing,” is a sweeping look at the KKK’s impact on a small western Maine town in 1923.

After his talk, Leslie will be available to sign his three historical novels and four contemporary action/adventures.

The program is free and open to the public. For information, call the library at 583-2970.

