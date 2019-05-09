HARRISON — Maine author Mark Leslie will present “Maine Burning: The Ku Klux Klan Invasion” on Monday, May 13, at 6:30 p.m. at the Harrison Village Library.
In the 1920s, the KKK gained such a stronghold in Maine that an estimated 19% of the state’s population supported the Southern-based secret society. Leslie will discuss how the Klan reached such heights that it helped elect a governor, a Maine Senate president, and the mayors of Westbrook, Saco, Auburn, Rockland and Bath.
Leslie’s 2018 novel, “The Crossing,” is a sweeping look at the KKK’s impact on a small western Maine town in 1923.
After his talk, Leslie will be available to sign his three historical novels and four contemporary action/adventures.
The program is free and open to the public. For information, call the library at 583-2970.
-
Business
Franklin Savings Bank branch recognized
-
Boston Red Sox
Matters of politics, race accompany Red Sox to White House today
-
Business
US trade deficit edges up to $50 billion in March
-
Business
Burger King’s latest plan to reach customers: Whoppers delivered to your car
-
Nation / World
Vatican establishes new rule for sexual abuse complaints and coverups involving bishops