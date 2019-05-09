Practice target shooting at wildlife park

GRAY — The Maine Wildlife Park, Route 26, will hold target practice on Saturday, May 11. Certified instructors from Bryant Pond 4-H Camps will have archery and rifle ranges set up to try

Staff from the UMaine 4-H camp will review basic gun handling and shot placement using various targets for each session. They will have information on how to connect with local resources for archery, target shooting and hunter safety programs.

From 10 a.m. to noon, ages 9 & up will have a chance to shoot a bow, learn basic safety and practice shooting skills. The pellet rifle experience will be offered from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. for age 10 and up.

Instructors will set up targets, showcase a variety of bows and pellet rifles and provide instruction. These activities are for families, all genders and all age groups.

Heritage society to host plant sale

HARTFORD — The Hartford Heritage Society will host the annual plant sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 11, at the J & O Irish Museum, Main Street, Rte. 140. All plants come from local gardens: Shrubs, $5; perennials, $3; and house plants, $1.

For more information, call Rosie at 207-597-2270. The group will accept plants from local gardens.

Mountain Poets Society to meet

NORWAY — The Mountain Poets Society will meet from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, May 12, at the Lajos Matolcsy Art Center, 480 Main St.

The Lajos Matolcsy Art Center, an historic former schoolhouse, is home to the Western Maine Art Group. The poets will meet in this new location and invite anyone who is interested to join. The monthly meetings are work sessions with emphasis on revision. Poets take turns reading aloud and the group discusses how the poem might be improved. Participants are also welcome to listen.

For more information, contact Lisa at 207-743-9808.

Rumford group to tour Harrison saw mill

RUMFORD — The Rumford Historical Society is planning a group tour of the Scribner’s Saw Mill and Homestead, Harrison, on Wednesday, May 15. The tour will start at 10 a.m. at the Marilyn and John Hatch Scribner homestead across the street from the mill.

The lumber mill was built in 1847 and produced box parts for storing ship ammunition. The Hatches’ received a $35,000 grant from the Stephen and Tabitha King Foundation to restore the mill to an operating facility, Visitors will have an opportunity to watch how shingles and dry barrels are made. The Hatch homestead has been restored to its 1924 status.

Luncheon will be offered at the Old Mill Tavern, 56 Main St., Harrison, at noontime. Guests will order from the menu at their own expense. The annual meeting will be held at the tavern, and members will vote for officers and directors.

Transportation is at each person’s convenience, but the society requests all tour participants meet at the River Street entrance of the Rumford Town Hall at 8 a.m. Directions will be distributed at that time.

Talk will feature information from rare book

NEW GLOUCSTER — The New Gloucester Historical Society will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 16, at the New Gloucester Meetinghouse, 389 Intervale Road(Route 231).

The title of the talk is “The 1798 Tax of New Gloucester,” an extremely rare book filled with minutia about town life. The speaker will be Megan Theriault of the Maine Historic Preservation Commission.

The program is free and open to the public. Refreshments will be served.

Caswell Center designated as nonprofit

HARRISON — The Caswell Conversancy Center, an historic building formerly the Caswell Public Library until 2004, built in 1908-09 and named for Daniel Caswell, benefactor to the library, has announced its designation as a 501-(c) (3) nonprofit organization.

The center, 42 Main St., is one of Harrison’s most architecturally distinctive buildings, designed in the Romanesque Revival style by a local architect. The center was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 2005. The interior still contains many of its original designs. Over the past years the center as served as a venue for a variety of presentations.

The center, funded entirely through private donations, offers public rentals for select rooms and spaces that can accommodate approximately 50 people.

Those wishing are invited to make a tax-exempt donation to maintain the historic building. Send donations, payable to the Caswell Conversancy Center, to Alice Darlington, Treasurer, PO Box 593 South Casco, ME 04077.

