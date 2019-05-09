LOCKE MILLS — There will be a supper and dance held on Tuesday, May 14, at the American Legion Post 68. Doors open at 4 p.m., supper will be served at 5.

The menu will consist of stuffed pork loin, mashed potatoes, vegetables, homemade bread and pies. Music for the dance will be performed by Shadagee.

Cost for admission is a donation of $8 for adults or $5 for children under 12. Cost is $5 for the dance only.

WATERFORD — The community supper will be at 6 p.m. Thursday, May 16, and continue through the third Thursday in May.

Folks are asked to bring a main dish, salad or dessert to share. The public is welcome. Meals will be at the Wilkins House on Plummer Hill beside the church.

WEST PARIS — There will be a public supper held from 5 to 6 p.m. Saturday, May 18, at the Finnish-American Heritage Society building on Maple Street.

The meal will be a buffet featuring a wide variety of dishes and desserts. Cost is $8 for adults, $4 for children under 12.

