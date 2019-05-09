AM Enterprises in Harrison hosted the town’s fifth annual community clean-up April 27. The company is owned by Emily and Jason Baker, shown here during the Earth Day event. (Submitted image)

HARRISON — The fifth annual Harrison Earth Day Community Clean-Up took place Saturday, April 27, hosted by AM Enterprises, an excavation and trash company owned by Emily and Jason Baker.

According to a press release by the company, 129 people came out in the pouring rain to clean up a whopping 1,990 pounds of trash from Harrison roads. Volunteers were rewarded with free T-shirts, a hot lunch, and musical entertainment by Mill Town Road Show.

Other businesses that participated in the event include Hudson Concrete, Searles Excavation, Dyer Septic, Olde Mill Tavern, 290 Maine Street, The Ballroom, Pete’s Lawn Care, Harrions Lions Club, MaineCal Inc., United Insurance, Biz Realty, Maine St Graphics, Josh Laird, and the Harrison Fire Station.

