PARIS — Oxford Hills Technical High School Director Shawn Lambert has announced his resignation to take a new position with the Brunswick School Department.

Lambert, who was hired to oversee Maine Vocational Regional #11 in 2010, will leave on June 30 to take the position of assistant superintendent with the Brunswick School Department.

“I am very proud of the educational opportunities Oxford Hills Technical School has been able to provide to the youth of the Oxford Hills and Buckfield areas,” told the Advertiser Democrat on Tuesday. “The communities designed a comprehensive model twenty years ago that has enabled thousands of students to focus on career training and applied learning. Today, our alumni are the heart and soul of the communities.”

The technical high school annually serves hundreds of the more than 1,100 students who attend the Oxford Hills Comprehensive High School and the Buckfield High School, providing them some 20 courses of vocational study ranging from pre-engineering courses, to fashion design, forestry and early childhood education.

“ I consider myself fortunate to have worked with so many talented and passionate educators and I truly appreciate all the support I have been given in the last nine years,” he said. “I am excited to work on new challenges but leaving is bittersweet. I am confident that OHTS will continue to flourish.”

The MVR #11 Board of Directors has advertised the position and are expected to conduct interviews in the near future. At minimum, the board is looking for a candidate who is a certified building administrator, has a masters degree, is a creative problem-solver and team player and has a sense of humor, according to the job description.

The director, who is responsible for all career and technical programming, serves as the co-leader of the Oxford Hills Comprehensive High School along with High School Principal Ted Moccia. The job description says the director also serves as the superintendent for the vocational region and facilitates all vocational board activities.

Applications for the position are being accepted until May 13.

