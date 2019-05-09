AREA — May is National Pet Awareness month, and there isn’t a more perfect time for Responsible Pet Care (RPC) to kick off a fundraising campaign to build the very necessary medical fund that covers veterinary expenses of the homeless cats and dogs that come to the shelter.

Often, there are illnesses and injuries to be addressed, some severe. The very capable staff at RPC will provide the loving, compassionate care, if donors will help build this very important fund.

Donations may be sent to P.O. Box 82, Norway, ME 04268.

