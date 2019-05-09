To the Editor:

The Rotary Club of Bethel is looking forward to a busy spring and summer ahead and we appreciate the opportunity to reach out to the readers of the Bethel Citizen to share all of it with you.

This coming weekend, on Saturday, May 11, we will be holding the 4 Annual May Day 5K run/walk, and a one-mile fun run for children ages 12 and under. The event begins at 10 a.m. with the one mile and the 5K run/walk is at 10:30. If you have not already registered, don’t worry as you can come to the event site at Crescent Park School on Crescent St., Bethel starting at 8 am to register. Everyone under 18 may register for free and the first 100 registrants receive a commemorative tee shirt and a sports bottle. The Presenting Sponsor of the event is Bethel Family Health Center. The proceeds from this event have allowed Rotary to support several after school and enrichment programs for students in the Bethel region. Please come out for a fun time and spread the word.

Our next event is our Annual Yard Sale and Auction to be held at Telstar HS on Saturday and Sunday June 22 and 23. The auction is on Saturday evening only, but yard sale is being held both days. Be on the look out for an ad in this paper with further details. Donations to the event are still being accepted, although we do not accept appliances, workout equipment, televisions or sleep sofas. Contact Rotarian Scott Hynek for pick up or drop off details at 653-9297. The proceeds of this event are used for scholarships for graduating high school seniors. Additionally this summer, the club will again be represented at Mollyockett Day on Saturday, July 20 with our famous lobster rolls.

We are so grateful for all the community and business support we receive throughout the year. We had exemplary support for our Christmas for Children program, which made it possible to help 77 area families and 164 children. Many thanks to all the donors, and especially Rooster’s Roadhouse, the Bethel Shop & Save and Sunday River Resort, as well as all the Rotarians who braved the cold to seek donations outside of the grocery store. We had a great turnout – nearly 90 seniors for our Holiday Senior Luncheon in December and more than 200 people came to our Spring Country Breakfast in March at Gould Academy.

The list of sponsors that assist us in these efforts is long, but here it is: May Day 5K – Prize sponsor: The Glen House and the T-shirt sponsor is The Blair Group. Supporting sponsors as of this week are: Bancroft Contracting, Bethel Animal Hospital, Bethel Station Chiropractic, Bob & Lynn Laux, Bob and Terry’s Sports Outlet, Butcher Burger Maine, Clearwater Builders, Community Energy, Cross Excavation, Crossroads Diner & Deli, Dan Gray (The Gray Family), DeIulio Realty Group, Doug Zinchuk Roofing, Flanders Electric, Inc, Good Food Store, Gould Academy, Holidae House, Jades Salon, Jar Co. LLC, Kelly O. Newkirk, CPA, Kowloon’s Chinese Restaurant, Mahoosuc Realty, Main Street Professional Building, Maine Street Realty, Michael Steven & Associates, Mike & Kerrie Fraser, Newry Mall, LLC, Northeast Bank, Norway Savings Bank, Pooh Corner Farm & Greenhouses, Riverview Resort, Smokin’ Good BBQ, Stony Brook Recreation, Sunday River Ski Club, The Bean Group, The Bethel Inn Resort, Weddings by Ellie, Western Maine Budo Arts, Western Maine Supply Co. and Western Maine Home Builders. Additionally, Bethel Shop & Save donated water and fruit for the participants. Thank you to all these businesses for their generosity.

We hope to see all of you at the May Day 5K run/walk and 1-mile fun run this Saturday.

Robin Zinchuk

Public Image Chair

Bethel Rotary

filed under: