RUMFORD — As it did in 2017, the community is planning its own New England Patriots Super Bowl parade.

The parade, scheduled for Friday, May 31. is expected to include a replica of the Vince Lombardi Trophy, one of the team’s cheerleaders and the Patriots mascot. A post-parade gathering is planned at 49 Franklin.

The parade, to be held rain or shine, will celebrate the team’s record-setting sixth Super Bowl victory Feb. 3.

On May 2, the Board of Selectmen approved a permit for the parade, which is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. at Mountain Valley High School, proceed up Hancock Street, pass through the rotary and end on Congress Street.

Organizers said anyone can enter a float or dress in Patriots gear and join the parade.

The parade is still being planned, according to Roger White of White’s Yardworks, who is working with the River Valley Chamber of Commerce to organize the celebration.

“I know some hate the Pats, but this is more about having something positive in our community,” White wrote on his Facebook page.

For Rumford’s 2017 Super Bowl parade, every bank in town created floats. Municipal trucks from Rumford, Mexico and Dixfield were also decorated with the Patriots theme.

White said the 2019 parade will include a replica of the Lombardi Trophy, which he ordered from India. A collector of Patriots memorabilia for 20 years, White said he will also display six replica Super Bowl rings, representing each of the Patriots’ six titles.

What: River Valley Super Bowl Parade

When: 6 p.m. Friday, May 31

Where: Mountain Valley High School to Congress Street, Rumford

Info: Roger White on Facebook or Cheryl Dickson at 207-364-3241.

