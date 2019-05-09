PARIS — Do you want to buy or sell a business? How do you find the right business or a qualified buyer? What is the right price?
Buying or selling a business is different than a real estate transaction: there are specific legal, accounting and process issues that need to be understood by both parties.
SCORE Oxford Hills will hold a free workshop – “The Basics of Buying or Selling a Business,” on Wednesday, May 29, from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., in Room 201, Oxford Hills School District, in South Paris.
For more information and to register, visit https://conta.cc/2DIJM98. Or call Ali Simpson at 772-1147; email [email protected]
The workshop is sponsored by TD Charitable Foundation.
-
Business
Franklin Savings Bank branch recognized
-
Boston Red Sox
Matters of politics, race accompany Red Sox to White House today
-
Business
US trade deficit edges up to $50 billion in March
-
Business
Burger King’s latest plan to reach customers: Whoppers delivered to your car
-
Nation / World
Vatican establishes new rule for sexual abuse complaints and coverups involving bishops