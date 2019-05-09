To the Editor:

Thank you, Bethel community, for a successful West Parish Church Smile Fund Sale last weekend.

Many, many items were donated for the sale from people throughout the SAD 44 area. Thank you for your generosity.

Despite the rain, folks were standing in line Saturday morning to search for treasures amongst all the goods. With arms full, many happy customers found something special to take home and support the Smile Fund. Local residents also were generous with cash donations to help provide those who need dentures. Enough funds were raised to support an individual getting a new set of dentures.

It took many hands and volunteer hours to get things ready, help during the sale, and clean up afterwards. Much gratitude to the Smile Fund volunteers.

The Smile Fund provides dentures to individuals working or seeking work in the SAD 44 area. Applications are available at the West Parish Church office by calling 824-2688, or by contacting a member of the West Parish World Service Committee.

Thank you all for supporting this project.

Henrietta List

and West Parish World Service Committee Members

Hanover

