FARMINGTON — A Franklin County grand jury indicted an Auburn man and a Salem Township man Friday on sexual assault charges.

Richard R. Hunt, 24, of Auburn was indicted on felony counts of gross sexual assault and unlawful sexual contact, and a misdemeanor charge of violation condition of release.

He allegedly sexually assaulted and abused a teenager under age 18 on Nov. 24, 2018, in Jay, according to a police affidavit. The girl is not from Jay.

A conviction on a Class A sexual assault charge carries a maximum 30 years in prison, while a conviction on an unlawful sexual contact is punishable by up to five years in prison. A violation of release conditions carries up to six months in jail.

In another case, David E. Eaton Sr., 59, of Salem Township was indicted on two felony counts of gross sexual assault and a misdemeanor charge of domestic violence terrorizing.

Eaton, a convicted sex offender, is accused of sexually assaulting a woman while she was unconscious or otherwise physically incapable of resisting and had not consented to the sexual act, according to a complaint. The assaults took place between Oct. 1, 2017, and Feb. 6.

Eaton also allegedly communicated a threat to commit, or cause to be committed, a crime of violence dangerous to human life, assault, against the woman.

A conviction on a Class B gross sexual assault charge carries up to 10 years in prison, while a conviction on a misdemeanor charge of domestic violence terrorizing is punishable by a maximum 364 days in prison.

An indictment is not a determination of guilt, but it indicates that there is enough evidence to proceed with formal charges and a trial.

