Acacia Lodge to hold bean supper

DURHAM — There will be a bean supper from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Saturday, May 11, at the Acacia Masonic Lodge, Route 136 across from River Park.

The menu will include baked beans, chop suey, hot dogs, potato salad, coleslaw, bread, pickles and homemade pies. Cost is $8 for adults, $3 for children ages 5-12 and free for children under 5.

Church holding plant/bake sale

LISBON FALLS — Lisbon United Methodist Church, 14 School St., will host the annual Plant Sale/Bake Sale from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 11.

The event raises money for local and regional missions, nonprofit organizations offering assistance to people in need.

Auburn’s Art in the Park prizes announced

AUBURN — Art in the Park, part of Auburn’s 150th anniversary Memorial Day Celebration, has announced awards and prizes worth $2,500 for its juried art exhibit on Monday, May 27, Memorial Day.

The art show prizes will be awarded in several categories: Juried Awards, first, second and third prizes, plus honorable mention ribbons; Public’s Choice Awards, first, second, third prizes, plus honorable mention ribbons based on public voting: an Auburn prize for the best work based on an Auburn theme; and a Mayor’s Choice Award chosen by Mayor Jason Levesque.

In addition to the juried art show, the event will feature vendor spaces for artists to display and sell their work. The art show will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Edward Little Park at the corner of Main and Academy streets, adjacent to the Community Little Theater. Edward Little High School art students will exhibit artwork, much of it based on Auburn subjects and themes.

The awards ceremony will take place at 2 p.m. The awards will be presented by Mayor Levesque.

The deadline for registration is Wednesday, May 15. For more information, visit www.auburn150.com/artshow or call Anita Poulin at 207-782-5118.

