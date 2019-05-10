LEWISTON — Western Maine Community Action, in partnership with Associated General Contractors of Maine, FedCap and Maine Staffing, are offering a construction skills training program designed to equip candidates with the work readiness skills and sector-specific skills necessary to become employed in an entry-level construction-related position.

Training will be held at the CareerCenter in Lewiston and at Augusta Adult and Community Education.

The informational session will be held from 1-4 p.m. Wednesday, May 15, at Augusta Adult and Community Education, 33 Union St., Augusta. Candidates must register online and set up an appointment for CASAS and O*Net assessments by calling 207-626-2470. The deadline for registering is no later than May 14.

Successful candidates will earn a WorkReady credential, OSHA 10, RRP certification and learn about workplace safety, hand and power tools, along with measuring, fractions, and basic geometry. Students are provided work experience with local employers and may be eligible for on-the-job training upon completion of the program.

The course is at no cost to candidates meeting eligibility requirement for WIOA funding provided by Western Maine Community Action.

To qualify, participants must be 18 years old; hold a high school diploma (or equivalency); be interested in construction as a career; pass CASAS reading/math assessments; complete the O*Net interest assessment; have the ability to work in the United States; and successfully complete an eligibility screening.

For more information, go to: https://www.facebook.com/WesternMaineCommunityAction/ and https://wmca.org/

