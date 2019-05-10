Critical highway work will be canceled this year as Maine’s transportation agency is priced out of a superheated construction market.

The Department of Transportation will cut tens of millions of dollars in projects from its 2019 plan for roadway and bridge work as it struggles with bids from private contractors that are coming in far higher than expected. Last week the agency rejected three bids it cannot afford. One of those was a local project, for paving in Old Town.

Nationwide, construction costs have reached a 10-year high, driven up by expensive materials and a shortage of skilled labor.

To compensate for what it expected to be a pricey year, Maine added 10 percent to its construction estimates before advertising 2019 projects.

It turns out that wasn’t enough.

“The prices we have received to date this year and especially this last month have just blown past those estimates,” Transportation Commissioner Bruce Van Note said in an interview Tuesday. Overall, bids for construction have come in 30 percent higher than last year and in some cases 60 percent higher or more.

“We need to make a midcourse correction,” Van Note said.

To start with, the state is rejecting bids for three projects, an extraordinary step for an agency that prides itself on consistency and clear communication with its vendors.

“When we reject a bid, it is a big deal for us,” Van Note said.

Canceled bids are a $2.1 million paving project for Old Town, Brewer and Orrington that came in 60 percent over estimates; a $4 million paving and culvert project on Route 1 in Rockland that came in 90 percent over estimates; and the Congress Street project.

The department was set to advertise 120 more bids this year, about half the total projects included in the $393 million 2019 work plan. It will keep opening bids as scheduled through May 8 and evaluate awards on a case-by-case basis.

The department intends to meet with members of the construction industry Friday. By next week, it hopes to have a list of specific projects that are going to be eliminated. High-ticket items like new roads and bridges will be likely targets. Van Note estimates that 40 percent of the road construction work and 20 percent of the bridge work could be cut.

“We may only be deferring only 10 (projects), but they will be big ones worth millions of dollars,” Van Note said.

It is also likely that cheaper work such as light paving will substitute for expensive jobs like full-on road reconstruction as the department reviews projects.

Decisions on which projects will be cut will be based on safety, highway priorities, the condition of the road or bridge under review, how much the bids came in over estimates and other considerations.

“We hate it, by the way,” Van Note said. “This is not who we are and what we do. We like to put out plans and do them and prove we did them.”

“Unfortunately, this is something we’ve been warning about,” said Ken Simonson, chief economist for the Associated General Contractors of America, a national trade group representing the construction industry.

“It is really coming home to roost in terms of both labor and materials costs that the construction firms feel they have no choice but to pass on,” he added. “Public agencies generally have budgets set well in advance of when they go out to bid. If the budgets don’t reflect current conditions, they are going to get squeezed.”

According to the Federal Highway Administration, prices for American road work rose almost 13 percent in 2018, the biggest annual increase since 2008. Prices are expected to go up again this year, at least 4 percent for materials and 3 percent for labor, Simonson said.

According to the Maine Department of Labor, the median wage for a construction occupations in Maine last year was $19.81 an hour.

