The Board of Selectpersons Tuesday, May 7 addressed a liquor license application from a business whose real estate and personal property taxes are nearly $20,000 in arrears.

Consideration of the application submitted by Wilton Golf Holdings LLC, D/B/A Wilton Lake Country Club was on the agenda but Chairperson Tiffany Mauiri said the item had been tabled.

In November 2018, the board approved sending a “courtesy letter” to the business owner concerning more than $17,000 in unpaid taxes. The letter would be sent “as a friendly reminder of their pledge to do better when it comes to paying taxes,” Maiuri said at the time.

The board approved a liquor license application for the country club last spring, with the stipulation it not fall behind on its tax payments, said Maiuri in November.

On Tuesday, Selectperson Tom Saviello asked if the business had paid their taxes.

“No,” said Town Manager Rhonda Irish. “We are working with them right now and have been in discussions with them.”

“I want to make it clear, as far as this selectperson is concerned, I will not vote for them to have a liquor license unless they are fully paid up with their property taxes and personal property taxes,” Saviello said.

Irish said the business owners understood what they needed to do. The intention is for the Wilton Golf Holdings to be prepared to have the board consider the license at the next meeting, she added.

Town Clerk Diane Dunham said Wednesday the total real estate and personal property taxes owed for 2017 and 2018 was $19,952.

The board approved a malt and vinous license renewal for Meadow Lanes Bowling alley.

“All business and personal property taxes are paid up completely,” Irish said. “There have been no issues from the police department.”

