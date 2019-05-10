LEWISTON — A Biddeford man is being held without bail in the Androscoggin County Jail after Lewiston police say he led them on a chase in a stolen car on Friday.

Allan D. Walsh, 46, is charged with eluding a police officer, operating a vehicle while license revoked (habitual offender), unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, violating conditions of release and leaving the scene of an accident.

Police said they received a call at 7:41 a.m. that a driver at Cumberland Farms on Main Street appeared to be “very out of it,” possibly under the influence of drugs or alcohol and unsafe to drive. A Lewiston officer approached and asked the driver to stop as the driver was pulling out of the parking lot.

“The guy pulls up next to him and then just takes off, takes off down the street,” said Lt. David St. Pierre.

The officer followed Walsh down Main Street in what St. Pierre called “a slow pursuit.” Soon after, St. Pierre said, Walsh collided with another vehicle near Galaxy Glass, but he kept going.

The chase continued on Main Street, also known as Route 202, out of Lewiston, through Greene and into Monmouth. St. Pierre said speeds never exceeded 65 mph. Monmouth police took over the chase in their town and Lewiston police fell back slightly.

In north Monmouth, Walsh pulled into the driveway of a house at 597 Route 202. St. Pierre said the house was not Walsh’s and he did not know the people who lived there.

Lewiston police arrested Walsh, who was taken to St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center complaining of difficulty breathing. St. Pierre said the hospital cleared Walsh and he was taken to the Androscoggin County jail.

St. Pierre said the car, a 2002 silver Nissan Sentra, was reported stolen in Westbrook last month.

There were no injuries.

While the original call was for someone who appeared to be under the influence, St. Pierre said there was no indication that Walsh was intoxicated.

