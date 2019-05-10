RUMFORD — Quick action by firefighters saved a home at 16 Dragoon Road early Friday afternoon, according to Rumford Fire Chief Chris Reed.

“It was a nice stop. We saved the building. Most all the damage was to the outside, except for the kitchen and where we pulled to get to the fire in the wall,” he said. “Not much water damage. The second floor is in good shape. It’s easily salvaged.”

Reed said owners Matt and Lindsey Glover were not home when the fire was reported at 12:30 p.m. The chief was already heading up Falls Hill at the time of the call and was there within two minutes.

Following mobilization of firefighters and equipment, Reed said, the fire was knocked down within 10 minutes. They also rescued a dog that was inside the home and unharmed.

No one was injured.

The Office of State Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire, Reed said.

