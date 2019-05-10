SABATTUS – Michael P. Pinard of Sabattus, passed away on Friday, April 26, 2019 at St. Mary’s Hospital after a long illness. Born in Lewiston, Mike was raised in Sabattus. Mike graduated from Sabattus High School, class of 1965. He made his life in Sabattus and in Florida.

Mike served as a selectman for the Town of Sabattus, and was a contributor to his community. As a member of the Bricklayers, Masons, and Plasterers’ International Union of America, Mike spent his life building. Through his years he has mentored countless young men in the art of the trades, and they have used this training to continue to build, prosper and grow their families. Mikes creative works and positive influence on his profession stretch from Maine to Florida.

Through his work with the Shriners and Free Masons, Mike built relationships and served his fellow man and the less fortunate. He was always willing to lend a helping hand. He loved playing with his grandchildren and telling them his tales of days gone by. Mr. Pinard served his country honorably and is a United States Army veteran.

Mike is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Janet (Beaule) Pinard of Sabattus, whom he married in June of 1966 in Sabattus.

Mike was predeceased by his parents, Armand and Winnie (Gayton); survived by his sisters, Christine Ray and her husband, Donald, and Barbie Cyr and her husband, Patrick, his brothers Ronnie Pinard and his wife, Trudy, Tom Pinard and his wife, Sandy, and David Pinard and his wife, Candy, all of Sabattus, and Doreta (Beaule) Forgues. He most specially loved his children and grandchildren: sons, Michael Pinard of Sanford, Fla., Tony Pinard of Chuluota, Fla., his daughter, Angelique Burns and her husband, Tim of Sorrento, Fla.; his grandchildren Michael Pinard, Alexandria Pinard, Samantha Pinard, Sydney Pinard and Madison Pinard; numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and friends, and the Town of Sabattus.

Of the many things he created, his crowning achievement was his children. He built them like his buildings. He built them of stone and mortar. He built them strong, like him. He built them with integrity, like him. He built them to stand tall and be respected, like him. And, in each one, he constructed the inside with love and kindness, with warmth and acceptance, with understanding and giving, just like him. A true builder never stops building….

“We are not judged in this life by how much we love, but by how much we are loved by others”. Well done, Mike. If love could have saved him, he would have lived forever.

Celebration of life to be held in Sabattus. Details to be posted.

