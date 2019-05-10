PARIS — The Swingin’ Bears will hold its first-ever Silent Auction during the dance from 7 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday, May 11, with Mainstream and Plus dancing, at Oxford Hills Middle School Cafeteria, 100 Pine St., South Paris.

Husband and wife team Kip and Linda Moulton will be the caller and cuer for the dance. Admission for dancers is $8. Those who do not square dance are invited to attend at no charge.

The public is invited to attend and bid on the 20-plus items with bidding to take place until 9 p.m. At that time the winners will be announced, and top bidders need to be present when the announcements take place.

The auction has gift cards from area businesses, a party platter worth $15, cinema tickets and theme baskets. Also there will be a tote bag of books, a square dance bag, two original paintings by member Sue Corning, a necklace, a Longaberger basket and a hand-crocheted lap robe.

There will be refreshments, door prizes and 50/50 drawing.

The next beginners class will start in September. Singles, couples and families are welcome. Visit swinginbears.squaredanceme.us to see pictures of the silent auction items, dance schedule and officers.

For more information, call Joan and Dick Deans, presidents, at 207-966-2327 or 207-890-2972.

filed under: