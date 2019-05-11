BETHEL – Kathleen Hanscom, 88, of Bethel, died early Wednesday evening, May 8, 2019 at her home in Bethel, surrounded by her loving family.

She was born on, July 3, 1930, in Bethel, a daughter of Clyde Otis and Florence Erma (Parker) Brooks. Kathleen attended local schools and graduated from Gould Academy.

On June 6, 1948, in Bethel, she married Rodney Hartley Hanscom of Newry.

Kathleen worked for a time as a cook for a local restaurant but spent most of her life as a homemaker. She loved just about anything for sewing and crafts.

She is survived by her children, David and Susan Hanscom of Mason Twp., Nancy and Peter Anderson of Bethel, and Brian and Wendy Hanscom of Newry; nine grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; six great-great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews’ and a foster sister, Dolores Williams.

She was predeceased by her parents; her husband; sisters, Violet Rosalyn Chretien and Gailey Ann Wheeler, brothers, Parker Brooks, Kenneth Clyde Brooks, Maurice Gerald Brooks, and Rodney Brooks; son, Rodney H. Hanscom, daughter-in-law, Christine Joy Hanscom and daughter-in-law, Christine Grover Hanscom.

A memorial service will be held, Wednesday, May 15, at 2 p.m., at the West Bethel Union Church, 748 W. Bethel Rd., Bethel. A committal service will be immediately following at the Head of Tide Cemetery in No. Newry (Bear River Road). Arrangements are in the care of the Chandler Funeral Home, Greenleaf Chapel, 37 Vernon St., Bethel. Condolences and tributes may be shared with her family at www.chandlerfunerals.com.

< Previous

Next >

filed under: